DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Up 91% Over Last Week

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $7.83 or 0.00013295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $128.49 million and approximately $15.29 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 91% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.29 or 0.00455270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00065692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00140574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00060429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.59 or 0.00695041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

