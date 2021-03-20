DA Davidson Upgrades First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Financial Northwest in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. The company has a market cap of $143.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.57. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

