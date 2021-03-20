DA Davidson Lowers Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Price Target to $2.75

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has an underperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.65 million, a P/E ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $87,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,930 shares of company stock valued at $260,814 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,787 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Limelight Networks by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,487,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 528,658 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Limelight Networks by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Limelight Networks by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 107,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

