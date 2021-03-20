DA Davidson Begins Coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

AMRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $286.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of -0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $653,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,750. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.