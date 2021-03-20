CWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 38.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $80.01 on Friday. Tennant has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $82.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average is $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 9,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $692,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,153,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,804 shares of company stock worth $1,513,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

