CWM Advisors LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $170.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.64 and a 200 day moving average of $201.93. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

