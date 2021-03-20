CWM Advisors LLC Invests $439,000 in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth $1,212,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 463.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $137.13 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $78.16 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.45 and a 200 day moving average of $204.83.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.67.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

