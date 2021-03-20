CWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,145 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.09. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.19 and a 52-week high of $76.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.