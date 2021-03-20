CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of OSIS opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $100.67.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at $44,195,042.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.