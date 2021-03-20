CWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,136 Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth $3,386,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $191.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.57 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

