CWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,805,000 after buying an additional 802,839 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $54,980,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,035,000. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after buying an additional 141,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,960.71 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

