CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.99% and a negative net margin of 68.90%.

CVSI stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.45. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several brokerages have commented on CVSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CV Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.66.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

