Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman Sells $385,336.38 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $385,336.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,357.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Charles Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $453,966.75.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $124.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.09.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.