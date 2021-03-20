Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 294.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 56.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 20.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMI opened at $265.90 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

