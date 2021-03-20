Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

NYSE:CMI opened at $265.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.58 and a 200-day moving average of $230.67. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

