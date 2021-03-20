Cubiex Achieves Market Cap of $3.20 Million (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $893,015.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.13 or 0.00454708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00065813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00140696 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00060787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00692801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

