CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 156.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in CryoLife by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CryoLife by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 16.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

CryoLife stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.75 million, a P/E ratio of -61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $26.60.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

