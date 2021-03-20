CrowdWiz Price Up 9.7% This Week (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $27.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 3,885,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,858,704 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

