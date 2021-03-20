Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CRT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. 45,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

