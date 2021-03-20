Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CFO Anne Mehlman Sells 11,016 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,225.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,847,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Crocs by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crocs by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

