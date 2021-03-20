Cribstone Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 50,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,736,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,527,193. The firm has a market cap of $648.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.97.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

