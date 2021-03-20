Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.82. 17,330,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,344,695. The company has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $93.56 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.66 and its 200 day moving average is $197.32.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.08.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.