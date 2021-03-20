Cribstone Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,409 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 2.7% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.94. 94,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,314. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $76.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

