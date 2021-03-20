Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires 35 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Humana by 1,298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,772,000 after buying an additional 172,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after acquiring an additional 125,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,520,000 after acquiring an additional 83,284 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Argus upped their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HUM traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $409.82. 1,923,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,391. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.32.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

