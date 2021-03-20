Credit Suisse Group Raises Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $19.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.54.

CWK opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

