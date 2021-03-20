Credit Suisse Group Boosts Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $26.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $21.50 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

