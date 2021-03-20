Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.74.

Shares of ZS opened at $181.56 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,812 shares of company stock valued at $38,401,348 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after acquiring an additional 702,534 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,868,000 after purchasing an additional 133,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 881,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,077,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

