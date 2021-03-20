Credit Suisse AG Sells 893 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,908,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $24,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,814,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,923,000 after buying an additional 1,088,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,776,000 after buying an additional 2,767,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,491,000 after buying an additional 3,034,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,523,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,761,000 after buying an additional 221,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

