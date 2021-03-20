Credit Suisse AG Sells 55,827 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,827 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Regions Financial worth $28,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RF opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.