Credit Suisse AG Purchases 26,352 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $29,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGNE opened at $348.95 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $4,345,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,754 shares of company stock valued at $31,918,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.56.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

