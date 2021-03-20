Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,303,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002,527 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Amcor were worth $27,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Amcor by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

