Credit Suisse AG Has $22.76 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,088 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $22,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,613,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 286,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 32,466 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS opened at $63.34 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $68.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

