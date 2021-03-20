Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,433 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of UDR worth $25,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,328,400. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of UDR opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $46.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.