COVER Protocol Price Tops $618.87 (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $618.87 or 0.01060895 BTC on popular exchanges. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $37.25 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.63 or 0.00451934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00065602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00142837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00064944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.62 or 0.00659332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00075817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,393 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,190 tokens. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.