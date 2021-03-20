Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVLG. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $334.15 million, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $225.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

