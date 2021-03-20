COVA Price Up 27.3% This Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, COVA has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. One COVA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $90,937.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.74 or 0.00649161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024478 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00034214 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

