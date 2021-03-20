Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $320.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.48.

Coupa Software stock opened at $248.73 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $120.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.77 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.72.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $525,029.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,018.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,808,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,213 shares of company stock valued at $57,127,996. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

