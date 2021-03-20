Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sells 50,000 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $12,714,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $64,808,857.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $16,502,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,796 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $3,479,833.08.

COUP stock opened at $248.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

