Corporate Travel Management Limited (CTD.AX) (ASX:CTD) Insider Sells A$31,500,000.00 in Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (CTD.AX) (ASX:CTD) insider Jamie Pherous sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$21.00 ($15.00), for a total transaction of A$31,500,000.00 ($22,500,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$11.00.

Corporate Travel Management Limited (CTD.AX)

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

