Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report $161.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.59 million and the highest is $165.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $145.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $645.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $628.29 million to $666.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $676.70 million, with estimates ranging from $656.61 million to $712.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

OFC traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. 1,178,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,599 shares of company stock worth $40,859. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,643,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

