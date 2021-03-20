Cormark Weighs in on Akumin Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Akumin in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AKU. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of AKU stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48. Akumin has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SCW Capital Management LP increased its position in Akumin by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after buying an additional 2,471,923 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter worth about $4,181,000. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

