Cormark Raises Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$25.50

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$22.25 to C$25.50 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Information Services from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Information Services from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Information Services from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of C$420 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.10. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$12.02 and a 52 week high of C$24.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

