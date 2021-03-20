Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 502 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.74.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $106.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.62. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

