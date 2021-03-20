Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 409 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CFR. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

CFR opened at $117.21 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.