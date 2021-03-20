Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $49.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

