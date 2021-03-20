Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $95.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

