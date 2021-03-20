Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,531 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,296 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $163.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.28, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

