Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 574 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after acquiring an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,180,000 after acquiring an additional 200,076 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,206,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.