Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 529 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,401 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.45.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

