Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $423,560,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,059,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,471,000 after acquiring an additional 60,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 48.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after acquiring an additional 226,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.48.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,213 shares of company stock worth $57,127,996 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $248.73 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.97 and a 200 day moving average of $311.72.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

